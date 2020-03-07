Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

