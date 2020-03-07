Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Matador Resources by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 127,614 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 103,910 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,225 shares of company stock worth $537,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.