Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 158.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 24,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

ITW stock opened at $164.11 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $190.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

