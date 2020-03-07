Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,517,000 after purchasing an additional 135,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after buying an additional 169,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,215,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

IJK opened at $215.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.46 and a 52-week high of $248.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

