Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Albany International by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Albany International by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $65.33 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

