Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $69.81 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

