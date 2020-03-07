Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $4,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $156.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $148.88 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

