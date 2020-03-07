Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS opened at $67.89 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

