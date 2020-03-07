Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

