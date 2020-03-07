Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $46,129.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,569 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,733.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,596 shares of company stock worth $10,746,582. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $110.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.31 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

