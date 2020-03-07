Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $328.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $320.39 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

