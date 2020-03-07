Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cubic worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUB. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 171,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cubic by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Cubic by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 478,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cubic by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

CUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE CUB opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.26. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

