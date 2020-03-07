Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,327 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SAP by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $121.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

