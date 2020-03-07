Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,046 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $178,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.99.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.