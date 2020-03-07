Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 284,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIP opened at $42.92 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $524.19 million, a P/E ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

