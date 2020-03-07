Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,797 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 773.2% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 1,821,784.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 710,496 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

