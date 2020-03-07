Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,973 Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after purchasing an additional 345,925 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $365,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 510,946 shares of company stock valued at $71,098,722 in the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $134.19 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 245.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

