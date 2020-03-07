DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

DKILY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

DKILY opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.75. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

