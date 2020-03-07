CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CV Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.69.

CV Sciences stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.99. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

