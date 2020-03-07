Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 965 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 96,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. TG Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.