Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 6,643 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.