Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 33,896 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,896 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431,206 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at $25,927,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,328,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,238,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 2,938,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after buying an additional 2,713,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.37.

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

