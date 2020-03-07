Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 10,030 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWIR. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.85. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

