Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.24.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Okta from to in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $110,798.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $736,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,262 shares of company stock worth $17,891,102 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

