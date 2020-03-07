Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,832 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

In related news, President R Jarrett Lilien bought 23,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $100,939.41. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 325,628 shares of company stock worth $1,378,944. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

