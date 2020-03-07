Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.09% of U.S. Auto Parts Network worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRTS. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 4th quarter worth $945,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Sol Khazani purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $27,492.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRTS opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.18. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

