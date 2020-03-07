Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $204,000 in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Man Group plc lifted its position in Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $48,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 176,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 100.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 220,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,631,000 after purchasing an additional 155,819 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

