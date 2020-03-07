Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $67,000 Stock Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in BlackBerry by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9,229.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 1.80. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

