Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNTX stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Manitex International Inc has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Manitex International in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manitex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

