Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 904 Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in US Concrete by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in US Concrete by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other US Concrete news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $263,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,578.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Sandbrook acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $419,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,675,257.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock worth $29,860. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. US Concrete Inc has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.29.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

