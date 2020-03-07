Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 81.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 200,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 143,992 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 73,076 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,205,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.84. Ternium SA has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ternium SA will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

