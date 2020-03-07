Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

CRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.67.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON opened at C$7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of C$6.88 and a 1-year high of C$31.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.80.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.