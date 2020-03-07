Critical Contrast: LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) versus LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD)

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) and LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get LRAD alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LRAD and LRAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 LRAD 0 0 3 0 3.00

LRAD presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.92%. LRAD has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.81%. Given LRAD’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LRAD is more favorable than LRAD.

Risk & Volatility

LRAD has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LRAD and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD 6.63% 6.73% 5.17% LRAD 1.29% 1.25% 1.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LRAD and LRAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD $36.98 million 2.65 $2.79 million $0.08 37.00 LRAD $26.31 million 3.83 -$3.74 million ($0.06) -51.50

LRAD has higher revenue and earnings than LRAD. LRAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LRAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of LRAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of LRAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LRAD beats LRAD on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LRAD

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.