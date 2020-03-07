Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

SPLK opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.33. Splunk has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,423 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $207,366,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Splunk by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Splunk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 548,012 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $62,955,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 297,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

