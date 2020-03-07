Credit Agricole S A Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,012 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $69.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

