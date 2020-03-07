Credit Agricole S A Trims Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $3,669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 77.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $23,077,437. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $336.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.17 and its 200-day moving average is $276.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $208.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.11.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

