Credit Agricole S A Sells 33,968 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,968 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.11. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.36.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

