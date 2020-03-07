Credit Agricole S A Sells 31,182 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,182 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 43.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,965,000 after buying an additional 601,549 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,636,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after buying an additional 344,493 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 390,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 227,998 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 326,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 223,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

