Credit Agricole S A Sells 2,530 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Argus decreased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $317,723.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,723.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,786. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

