Credit Agricole S A Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,502,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 17,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $1,152,039.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,197 shares of company stock valued at $28,050,220. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

