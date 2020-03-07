Credit Agricole S A Has $1.86 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

