Credit Agricole S A Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 5,070.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,321,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after buying an additional 4,227,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 2,163,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.46. CNH Industrial NV has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

