Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $1,876,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $164.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.50 and a 200 day moving average of $172.78.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

