Credit Agricole S A Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

