Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,219 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.70 and a 200 day moving average of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

