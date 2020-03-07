Credit Agricole S A Buys 32,450 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,584,000 after acquiring an additional 183,056 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $230,036,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,263 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 488,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656,848.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $814,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,570.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

