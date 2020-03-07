Credit Agricole S A Buys 17,644 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

