Credit Agricole S A Boosts Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

