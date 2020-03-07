Credit Agricole S A Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

