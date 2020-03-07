Credit Agricole S A Acquires New Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $209.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.82 and its 200-day moving average is $214.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $191.42 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

